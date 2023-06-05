Pakistan PM urges global action to combat plastic pollution

With 70% of plastic waste being improperly disposed of, Prime Minister Sharif says Pakistan recognises the need for urgent action

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a session of the National Assembly. — APP file

By APP Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 1:29 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 1:30 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government has taken several steps to take Pakistan on the path to sustainable use of resources.

He emphasised the urgent need to combat plastic pollution under the global theme "Beating Plastic Pollution."

In a message on the occasion of World Environment Day, the prime minister emphasised Pakistan's unwavering commitment to combat plastic pollution and embark on a journey of plastics reduction.

As one of the top 10 countries in the world for plastic pollution, with an estimated 70 per cent of plastic waste being improperly disposed of, Pakistan has recognised the urgent need for action.

The government has prioritised the adoption of environment-friendly alternatives and is actively working on the Plastics Prohibition Regulation 2023 for Islamabad Capital Territory. This regulation will establish a comprehensive framework and timeline for phasing out single-use plastics, while also leading by example on a plan to reduce and then ban the use of single-use plastics by the entire federal government.

In a demonstration of the federal government's commitment to reducing plastic waste in Pakistan, the prime minister has directed the PM House to stop using single-use plastics, which like the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, will lead the way in phasing out and restricting the use of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles in Federal Ministries, Divisions across the board.

By doing so, the government aims to establish a sustainable and responsible approach to plastic usage and waste management, ensuring the protection of the environment and the well-being of future generations.

The prime minister acknowledged that Pakistan has actively participated in crucial international and national level discussions to develop a comprehensive, legally binding instrument aimed at ending plastic pollution, with a target date set for 2024.

The prime minister called upon all stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, civil society organisations, and the media, to renew their commitment to the fight against plastic pollution and preserving the planet's biodiversity for future generations.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of empowering local communities, supporting recycling initiatives, and promoting a circular economy that minimizes plastic waste.