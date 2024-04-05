Pakistan PM Sharif to meet Saudi crown prince on Saudi Arabia visit

Dina Boluarte’s lawyer says police searched under the carpets at the presidential palace, and found approximately 10 nice watches
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the Saudi crown prince on his two-day visit to Riyadh starting on Saturday, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.
The visit will be Sharif's first foreign trip since forming a coalition government in February.
The fire had broken out in a part of the facility in Bekasi just outside the capital that was used to store expired ammunition
The government terminated contract with the Macao Jockey Club following the company's request citing operational challenges
Al Kambar 786 was southwest of the Yemeni island of Socotra on March 28 when it was reported to have been boarded by nine pirates
'We cannot share more information at this time,' announced police on X, formerly Twitter
The 16-year-old has benefited from a pioneering CAR T therapy called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
Greek media have dubbed the trained nurse, a "modern-day Medea" after a figure in Greek mythology who murders her sons after their father leaves her for another woman
The Income Tax Department sends notice to the opposition party to pay Rs1,820 crores in taxes