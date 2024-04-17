Pakistan blocked social media platform X over national security, ministry says

X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., on July 30, 2023. — Reuters

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 2:47 PM

Pakistan's interior ministry said on Wednesday it ordered the temporary blockage of social media platform X in February on national security concerns, confirming a long-suspected shutdown.

Users have reported problems using X, formerly known as Twitter, in Pakistan since mid-February, but the government made no official announcements.

The interior ministry mentioned the shutdown in a written court submission on Wednesday.

"It is very pertinent to mention here that the failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban," the report seen by Reuters said.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.