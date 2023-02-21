Pakistan: Anti-corruption body’s chairman quits after seven months

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office says Aftab Sultan has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons

The chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Aftab Sultan resigned on Tuesday, Dawn reported.

Sultan was appointed as the head of the anti-corruption watchdog by the government last year in July after Javed Iqbal (retired justice) had relinquished charge as the NAB chairman.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Sultan had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif citing personal reasons.

“The prime minister appreciated the services of Mr Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Upon his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted the resignation of Mr Sultan,” the statement added.

According to Geo News Sultan resigned because he was asked to do “certain things that were unacceptable to me”, Dawn reported.