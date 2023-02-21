Pakistan: Anti-corruption body’s chairman quits after seven months

The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2 per cent last year
The chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Aftab Sultan resigned on Tuesday, Dawn reported.
Sultan was appointed as the head of the anti-corruption watchdog by the government last year in July after Javed Iqbal (retired justice) had relinquished charge as the NAB chairman.
A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Sultan had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif citing personal reasons.
“The prime minister appreciated the services of Mr Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Upon his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted the resignation of Mr Sultan,” the statement added.
According to Geo News Sultan resigned because he was asked to do “certain things that were unacceptable to me”, Dawn reported.
As the new chair of a powerful Senate committee, he gets sweeping jurisdiction over issues that have animated his rise in politics
Giorgia Meloni was seen as hard-right threat, not the pragmatist she has been
They are also told to appear whenever called by IT officials for investigation
The death toll from the catastrophic disaster has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid
"I swear I didn't leave you, my child", the man keeps repeating in the video, as he plants kisses on his sobbing daughter's cheeks
The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
The country lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean