Pakistan: Ailing elephant may be euthanised

Russian minister of digital affairs says there are no plans to shut down free online encyclopaedia, which was fined by a Moscow court for not removing what it deemed as dangerous content
Animal experts will decide in coming days whether an ailing elephant at a zoo in Pakistan needs to be euthanised after it collapsed in its pen last week and has since failed to stand up, officials said.
The 17-year-old African elephant underwent emergency treatment for a tumour in Karachi on April 5, but collapsed days later and has since lain stricken on its side.
The pitiful plight of Noor Jehan is being shared by animal rights activists on social media in Pakistan and abroad, prompting calls for the zoo to be shut down.
Pakistan’s zoos are frequently accused of disregarding animal welfare, and in 2020 a court ordered the only facility in the country’s capital to close because of its decrepit state.
Noor Jehan’s fate now lies with a committee waiting for the arrival of Amir Khalil, the Austria-based chief vet of animal charity Four Paws International.
Khalil, who led the team that treated Noor Jehan for the tumour, told AFP he wanted to have “one last try” at helping the pachyderm recover.
“We will fight till the last for her recovery, and the rest is in the hands of Allah,” said Kanwar Ayub, the director of Karachi Zoo.
“We are diligently following Four Paws instructions for Noor Jehan’s treatment.”
Noor Jehan is still eating despite being on her side, pin-pricked by drips and regularly doused with water to cool her down.
“Her condition remains critical and uncertain,” Four Paws said.
Vet Khalil said the focus would likely shift to Noor Jehan’s pen pal, Madhubala, with the hope of finding her better accommodation.
“We will do what we can for Noor Jehan but really we need to move the other animal,” he said.
In 2019 Islamabad’s zoo was shut down after drawing international condemnation for its treatment of an Asian elephant named Kaavan.
Kavaan was later airlifted to retirement in Cambodia in a project spearheaded by US popstar and actor Cher, and carried out by Four Paws.
Russian minister of digital affairs says there are no plans to shut down free online encyclopaedia, which was fined by a Moscow court for not removing what it deemed as dangerous content
Rise in both passenger and freight revenue enabled state-run company to post 25% higher revenues, while investments into electrification and track and train modernisation increased exponentially
Published in 'EClinicalMedicine', findings suggest smell loss in people suffering side effects of long Covid is clinically reversible by retraining the brain to recover communication between orbitofrontal and pre-frontal cortex
Safety inspection of amusement park's rides, hitherto handled internally by Disney, to be handed over to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Some researchers question whether AI can be truly intelligent without a body to interact with and learn from the physical world
If you’re not using your diaphragm efficiently, you’re not getting the most out of your workout, experts say
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'
With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president Luc Tardif said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March next year