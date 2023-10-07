Nobel winner Mohammadi 'celebrates' prize in her prison cell, says family

A quality screen, several modes to make work and play easier, decent sound, a great battery life, and all at an affordable price - there’s a lot to like about TCL’s Tab 11
Rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi "celebrated" her Nobel Peace Prize with fellow detainees in their Tehran prison cell, her family told AFP on Saturday.
"Narges learned that she had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday (Friday) afternoon from messages sent from the men's unit, where they have easier access to telephones on Fridays," her family said. "Narges and her cellmates erupted in joy and celebrated this victory in their cell."
Nanoparticles and quantum dots are used in LED-lights and TV-screens and can also be used to guide surgeons while removing cancer tissue
BLURB: Just as athletes use supplements to boost their performance and health over time, consider investments as the financial supplements that can accelerate your path to financial freedom
Forecasters warn that the strongest winds and rains will be felt by islands located south of the storm's centre
This is the second category of award given this week after scientists Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman won the medicine prize
Earlier, Canada's High Commission said it would 'adjust' diplomat numbers in the South Asian nation
Ukraine's Zelensky urges foreign ministers of European countries to expand sanctions on Russia and Iran
The organisation recommends a second vaccine called R21/Matrix-M to prevent malaria in children