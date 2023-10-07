Nobel winner Mohammadi 'celebrates' prize in her prison cell, says family

She and her cellmates erupted in joy after learning of the award

Photo: AP File

By AFP Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 7:32 PM

Rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi "celebrated" her Nobel Peace Prize with fellow detainees in their Tehran prison cell, her family told AFP on Saturday.

"Narges learned that she had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday (Friday) afternoon from messages sent from the men's unit, where they have easier access to telephones on Fridays," her family said. "Narges and her cellmates erupted in joy and celebrated this victory in their cell."

ALSO READ: