New Zealand gives former prime minister Ardern title of dame

White House communications director says there was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands
New Zealand honoured former prime minister Jacinda Ardern with the title of dame on Monday, citing her leadership after the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre and during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ardern, 42, shocked New Zealand in January when she announced she was stepping down as prime minister and retiring from politics, saying she no longer had "enough in the tank".
Her successor, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, said Ardern had been named a dame in the King's Birthday and Coronation Honours List.
King Charles III, who was ceremonially crowned on May 6, is also head of state in New Zealand.
"Having served as prime minister from 2017 to 2023, Dame Jacinda Ardern is recognised for her service to New Zealand during some of the greatest challenges our country has faced in modern times," Hipkins said.
"Leading New Zealand's response to the 2019 terrorist attacks and to the Covid-19 pandemic represented periods of intense challenge for our 40th prime minister, during which time I saw first-hand that her commitment to New Zealand remained absolute."
Ardern said she had been in "two minds" about accepting the honour because so much of her work was a "collective experience" of all New Zealanders.
First elected as prime minister in 2017, Ardern won international acclaim for her empathetic handling of the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre, in which 51 Muslim worshippers were killed and another 40 wounded.
She rode a wave of "Jacindamania" to win a second term in 2020 but her centre-left government struggled in its final months as it battled soaring inflation and a housing affordability crisis.
White House communications director says there was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands
The two sides sign seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas, including extension of cross-border petroleum pipeline and boosting cooperation in hydroelectric power
A deal finalising the joint production to be inked during Biden's visit this month
Dan Evans: There is absolutely no convincing evidence for extraterrestrial life associated with unidentified objects
They are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Hashemites and Saudi Arabia
Top wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday
According to the country's monitoring agency, the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface
Eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi fiancee with regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands among the guests