Mumbai: Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan's residence after threat email

Mumbai Police has beefed up security outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence after he received threats by email.
Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to Khan's office. Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by authorities.
Last year, Khan and his father Salim Khan received another death threat, with Salim Khan's security team finding a letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he would go for his routine morning jog.
After receiving the letter, Salman Khan submitted an application to the Mumbai Police seeking a weapon licence for his own protection.
In October last year, Delhi Police made a revelation regarding the alleged plot to kill the actor, disclosing that members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang hads tried to befriend the staff at Khan's Mumbai farmhouse in order to ascertain details about the timings of his entries and exits.
