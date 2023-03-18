Watch: Shah Rukh Khan burns up the dance floor at Alanna Panday's wedding

The Bollywood actor and his wife Gauri Khan showcase their moves at the ceremony

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 7:25 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 7:32 PM

We know how good a dancer Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is in on screen, but it's rare to catch the 'King Khan' display his moves in public. The actor gave his fans willa glimpse of his talents on the dance floor at Chunky Panday's niece, Alanna Panday's, recent wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Videos of the actor, and his wife Gauri Khan, burning the dance floor have gone viral on social media.

In the video clips, SRK, dressed in a formal black suit teams up with Gauri, dressed in a green and black outfit, to shake a leg to the tunes of AP Dhillon's 'Dil Nu'. The bride's mother Deanne Panday also joins the couple on the floor. The trio then hold hands and dance in a circle.

"So much love," wrote Gauri Khan as she shared the dance video.

Fans just loved the clip and responded to the post. One fan wrote, "So cute", while another commented, "The unbreakable bond".

Alanna, who married her long-time American photographer friend Ivor McCray, is the daughter of veteran star Chunky Panday's brother Chikki and Deanne Panday. Several pictures and videos from the wedding have been doing the rounds and have gone viral on social media.

A large attendance of celebrities from the film industry turned up for the ceremony on Thursday, including Shibani Dandekar, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Suhana Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shanaya Kapoor, Salma Khan (Salman Khan's mother), Helen, Bobby Deol, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, among others.

ALSO READ: