Look: Malaysian Twin Towers light up with UAE flag colours for Khaled bin Mohamed visit

The Petronas Twin Towers are among the Asian nation's most prominent tourist attractions

Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 9:17 PM

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur have lit up with the UAE flag to celebrate the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Malaysia.

The Petronas Twin Towers are among Malaysia’s most prominent tourist attractions.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled's visit, which began today, aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy.

Take a look at some of the pictures of the landmark:

