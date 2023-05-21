Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit in Malaysia today

The visit takes place with the aim of further strengthening relations and bilateral ties between the two countries

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 12:30 AM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to Malaysia on Sunday to discuss opportunities for mutual cooperation that will benefit both countries and their people.

The visit takes place with the aim of further strengthening relations and bilateral ties between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy.

ALSO READ: