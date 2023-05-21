Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit in Malaysia today

This comes following a directive from the UAE President, ordering government entities to support citizens
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to Malaysia on Sunday to discuss opportunities for mutual cooperation that will benefit both countries and their people.
The visit takes place with the aim of further strengthening relations and bilateral ties between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy.
ALSO READ:
This comes following a directive from the UAE President, ordering government entities to support citizens
Company plans to instal more of these machines in residential communities and shopping malls across the country
KT staffer recounts harrowing experience this January, when he and his friends found themselves stuck in a wadi steadily filling with water during rains
He was received by Prince Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and a number of other officials
She has earned nearly 85 accolades, including certificates of appreciation, commendation badges, awards, medals, and more
Dewa collected more than 220,000 plastic bottles and cans through the smart machines they had set up in some of their buildings
The private hyper-car collection showcases over 50 cars on a rotational basis
Many people drive into these areas without realising how quickly water levels can rise and their vehicles can get caught in the strong currents, experts say