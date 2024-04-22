Indian regulator finds Adani offshore investors in disclosure rules violation, sources say

The neighbourhood around the consulate was closed after the 60-year-old entered the premises, claiming to be armed with an explosive vest
India's markets regulator found a dozen offshore funds invested in Adani group companies were in violation of disclosure rules and in breach of investment limits, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
They declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Adani Group did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Reuters had first reported that SEBI has uncovered violation of rules on disclosures by listed entities and limits on the holdings of offshore funds in August last year.
The regulator was also looking into Adani Group's ties with one of the funds to determine whether it could be seen acting "in concert" with the conglomerate's key shareholders, an accusation Adani has rejected in the past.
The regulator earlier this year sent notices to a dozen of Adani group's offshore investors outlining the charges and asking them to explain their positions on the disclosure violations and breach of investment limits, the sources said.
"The offshore funds were reporting their investment in Adani group companies at individual fund level. Regulator wanted the disclosure of holding at offshore fund group level," said the first of the two sources.
Eight of these offshore funds have approached the regulator via written request to settle the charges by paying a penalty without admission of guilt, the sources added.
ALSO READ:
The neighbourhood around the consulate was closed after the 60-year-old entered the premises, claiming to be armed with an explosive vest
The first of seven phases, Friday's vote covered 166 million voters in 102 constituencies across 21 states and territories
The winning image portrays Inas Abu Maamar sobbing while holding Saly's sheet-clad body in the hospital morgue
The attached properties include a residential flat in Juhu registered in the name of actor Shilpa Shetty
The crater of Mount Ruang flamed with lava against a backdrop of lightning bolts overnight after erupting four times on Wednesday
The majority of the casualties were in the provinces of Farah, Herat, Zabul, and Kandahar
In four days, Indian Customs seized more than 10.02 kg gold in different cases at Mumbai International Airport
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said the countries should blame themselves and answer to public opinion