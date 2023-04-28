India urges Shanghai Cooperation group to fight terrorism

Any kind of terrorist act or support for it in any form is a major crime against humanity, says minister Rajnath Singh

From left, Director Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Ruslan Mirzaev, Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Kyrgyzstan's Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov, China's Defense Minister General Li Shangfu, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Tajikistan's Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo, Uzbekistan's Defense Minister Bakhodir Kurbanov and Iran Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, pose for a photograph before the start of defense ministers meeting of SCO summit in New Delhi on Friday. — AP

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh urged the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Friday to work together to eliminate terrorism and ensure accountability for those who aid or fund such activities, his ministry said.

"Any kind of terrorist act or support for it in any form is a major crime against humanity,” the Defense Ministry quoted Singh as saying at a one-day meeting of SCO defense ministers in New Delhi.

The SCO was founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It was later expanded to include India and Pakistan.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban's imposition of new measures such as restrictions on women is a concern for SCO member states.

The grouping identifies security, trade, investment, environmental protection, information technology and tourism in the region as key areas of cooperation.

Singh met Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of the meeting and discussed military-to-military ties as well as industrial partnerships.

India's Defense Ministry said they discussed the Russian defense industry’s participation in the Indian government's “Make in India” initiative to increase domestic production.

India is dependent on Russia for up to 60 per cent of its arms purchases and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is trying to set up joint ventures to develop the domestic industry.

The two ministers also discussed regional peace and security and reiterated their commitment to strengthen the partnership between the two nations, particularly in defense, the ministry said.