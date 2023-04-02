India: Two killed as bus falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand

The victim survived for around 10 hours inside the mausoleum
A woman and her daughter were killed and 38 injured on Sunday when an Uttarakhand Roadways bus in which they were travelling from Mussoorie to Dehradun fell into a deep gorge, police said.
The accident occurred on a turning near the ITBP camp when the driver lost control of the vehicle, plunging the bus into a 70-metre-deep gorge, Mussoorie police station SHO DS Kohli said.
There were 40 passengers — 16 women, 19 men and five children -- in the bus at the time of the accident, he said.
A mother-daughter duo from Mussoorie died in the accident.
The injured were rushed to a hospital and 26 of them were referred to the Doon and Max hospitals in Dehradun.
Rash driving apparently led to the accident as the driver could not control the vehicle while negotiating the turn, he said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident and asked officials to make all arrangements for the treatment of the injured.
