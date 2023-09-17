India: Schoolgirl falls off bicycle, crushed to death after 3 molesters pull her scarf

The miscreants, who were arrested after harassing the teenager, were shot in the leg in a police encounter

By ANI Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 4:04 PM

A 17-year-old girl was crushed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar (India) on Friday after two miscreants pulled her dupatta (scarf), causing her to fall from her bicycle, and another motorcyclist ran over her, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, Sanjay Rai, said, "We received a complaint yesterday evening that some men misbehaved with two girls returning from school. One girl fell off the bicycle and got hit by a bike coming from behind. The family has filed a complaint and the accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway."

The deceased, identified as Nancy (17), was returning home from school with her cousin. On way back to her home, miscreants pulled by her 'dupatta' and due to loss of balance, the student fell in the middle of the road along with the bicycle, in which the bike coming from behind crushed the student. The student died in this incident. The three accused, identified as Shahbaz, Arbaaz and Faisal, have been arrested.

Meanwhile, three men, who were arrested on Saturday after harassing a schoolgirl and running her over with a motorbike in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkarnagar, were shot in the leg in a police encounter.

As per police, two accused, Shahbaz and Faisal, tried to run away during medical treatment, after which they were shot in the leg in a police encounter. The third accused, who is a minor, suffered a fracture in his leg while running.

"After the arrest, a clash broke out between the police and the accused as they tried to snatch a police rifle and escape while the police were taking them for a medical check-up. Out of the three arrested, two of them were shot in the foot and are undergoing treatment at Baskhari Community Health Center amid heavy security", said the police official.

The deceased's father said, "A week ago, she had informed about the activities of the miscreants, regarding which the policemen deployed at the intersection were informed. But nothing was done by the police and eventually, our daughter lost her life. The miscreants should be hanged", said the deceased's father.

A case has been registered against the three arrested accused. Further investigation is underway.

