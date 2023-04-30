India: Rice-loving wild elephant captured in Kerala

Legendary footballer Pele enters Brazilian dictionary, defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
Indian forest officials have tranquillised and relocated a rice-loving wild tusker elephant that killed at least six people, media reports said.
The male elephant — dubbed Arikomban, or “rice-tusker” — was infamous for raiding shops for rice and grains in the southern state of Kerala.
On Saturday, a team of 150 forest officials caught the elephant, which resisted its captors even after being hit with five tranquilliser shots, the Indian Express newspaper reported.
With its legs tied and eyes bound with a cloth, it was finally pushed and nudged by four kumki elephants — trained elephants used to capture others — into a truck.
It was then fitted with a GPS collar and taken to a wildlife reserve.
This was not the first time that officials had tried to capture the elephant, believed to be around 30 years old.
Arikomban was hit with tranquilliser shots in 2017, but managed to escape.
Last month, bearing in mind his penchant for rice and grains, officials erected a dummy ration shop to lure the elephant, but a court put a stop to the plan, the newspaper reported.
Conservationists blame the rapid expansion of human settlements around forests and key wildlife corridors for an increase in conflicts between people and animals in parts of India.
According to the government, India is home to more than sixty percent of wild Asian elephants.
As per the last elephant census in 2017, India had a recorded elephant population of 29,964.
Last year, Indian officials shot dead a tiger dubbed the “Man-eater of Champaran” that killed at least nine people in the east of the country.
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
10 police personnel onboard the multi-utility vehicle and its driver died after Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device
The prices of grains, vegetable oil, dairy and other agricultural commodities have fallen steadily in the market, but the relief hasn’t made it to the real world
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades