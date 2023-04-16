India: Man mauled to death by stray dogs on AMU campus

Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
A man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the premises of Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Sunday morning, police said.
Safdar Ali, a resident of a locality adjoining the campus, was out on a morning walk in a garden at Sir Syed Museum when the dogs attacked him, they said.
SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that a police team rushed to the spot but by then the victim had died.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will follow, he said.
The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, a video clip of which surfaced on social media.
There was no immediate response from the university regarding the incident.
