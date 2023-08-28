India: Man arrested for killing live-in partner with pressure cooker

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Deva, a native of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala

By ANI Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 3:52 PM

South Bengaluru police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his live-in partner by hitting her head with a pressure cooker in Mico layout area of Begur.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Deva, a native of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and the accused was identified as Vaishnav who is a native of Kollam, Kerala. Vaishnav is currently under arrest and is being interrogated by the Bengaluru Police.

The couple were living together in a rented apartment in Begur, South Bengaluru for the last two years.

According to police, they both studied together since in college. Vaishnav, who worked as a marketing executive with a local firm, was on the run after allegedly committing the crime and police had been looking for him. The police were able to trace his location and arrested him.

As per the police, the couple often indulged in verbal spats and some neighbours have corroborated the same. However, the police say that no previous complaint was filed by either party.

CK Baba, DCP South Bengaluru Police, said, "Both the persons were living in the same house for the last two years. They are both from Kerala. The deceased is a native of Thiruvananthapuram and the accused is a native of Kollam."

"They were working in sales and marketing. A few days ago, Vaishnav had some doubts about the deceased, they used to fight over it. On Sunday also the same happened and he hit the girl with a cooker while cooking. We have registered case under section 302. The incident happened around 5pm. They had some interaction even before in family level as per the family. We have arrested him and interrogation is going on."

ALSO READ: