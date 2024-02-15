India flight: Passenger arrested for smuggling 67 iPhones

Photos: Delhi Customs/X

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 10:21 PM

Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, have arrested a passenger who tried to smuggle 67 iPhones.

The authority posted on X saying that based on spot profiling, officials apprehended the person who had arrived from a Gulf country.

It added that further investigations are underway.

