India: Delhi wakes up to dense fog as cold wave continues

On Sunday, most parts of northern India witnessed temperatures ranging from 3°C to 7°C, the IMD had said on Monday

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 8:52 AM

A cold spell continues in the national capital as the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7°C, early on Tuesday.

A dense fog lingered in the air, throughout Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a cold (or even severely) cold conditions in Delhi, especially during the day.

"Cold day/Severe cold day conditions very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on 26th and 27th December 2022," IMD had said in a bulletin at 3.30pm on Monday.

The weather department had also predicted dense to very dense fog in Delhi and nearby regions.

"Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture at the lower tropospheric levels, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue over some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours," the IMD said on Monday.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3°C, while most parts of northern India witnessed temperatures ranging from 3°C to 7°C, the IMD had said on Monday.

ALSO READ: