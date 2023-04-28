India: Class-8 student bludgeoned to death in Delhi

US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
A Class-8 student of an MCD school was allegedly bludgeoned to death by two men who dumped the body in a drain in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Saurabh, 12, a resident of the Bilaspur camp in Molarband village in Delhi. He was a student of a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Tajpur Pahari, police said.
Around 8.20pm on Thursday, a PCR call was received at the Badarpur police station, informing that a schoolboy was killed by two men, police said.
When a police team reached the spot between the Khatushyam park and Tajpur Road village, the body of the boy in a school uniform was found lying in a drain. A schoolbag containing textbooks and other study material was also found at the spot. At a distance of about six yards from the schoolbag, four-five blood-stained stones and a blood-stained cotton towel were also found, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.
The scene of crime was photographed and the exhibits were taken into possession, he added.
On an inspection of the body, multiple head injuries, apparently caused by a blunt object, were noticed. The presence of the blood-stained stones nearby indicated that the stones were possibly used in the commission of the crime, the officer said.
The body has been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences mortuary for post-mortem and efforts are on to identify the assailants, the DCP said.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged and CCTV cameras installed near the scene of the crime are being scanned to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of events leading up to the incident, police said.
