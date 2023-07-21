India: Centre orders Twitter, other social media to take down video on Manipur women

Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 2:44 PM

The Centre on Thursday asked Twitter and other social media to take down the video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked as the matter is currently under investigation.

As per sources, the government told social media platforms operating in India that it is imperative for them to adhere to Indian laws. The order was given after a video of the incident went viral on social media triggering shock and outrage.

Sources say, "The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude. It is imperative for the social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation."

According to a senior police official, the incident took place on May 4 in Manipur’s Thoubal district and a case of abduction, gangrape and murder has been registered in the matter.

Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh in a statement on July 19 said "As regards the video of 2 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants.”

“The investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest," the statement read.

The police statement was also tweeted by BJP Leader and IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya.

Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani tweeted that she had spoken to Chief minister Biren Singh over the issue. “The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that the investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice,” Irani tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet claimed that the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue has pushed the state into anarchy.

“PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. India will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward,” the Congress leader tweeted.

