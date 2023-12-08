India bans onion exports till March 2024

Photo: PTI

The Indian government has banned exports of onion till March next year with a view to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.

"Export policy of onions... is amended from free to prohibited till March 31, 2024," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Local vendors in the national capital are selling onions at Rs70-Rs80 per kg.

