Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across India

Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark; alerts issues across nation

Commuters ride past during monsoon rain, in Mumbai. — PTI

By Agencies Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 4:55 PM

Heavy rains continued to lash different parts of India on Monday as flood-like situations forced authorities to issue warnings and vacate people from low-lying areas.

In the national capital, the Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark, reaching as high as 206.56 metres at 7.00 am on Monday.

On Sunday, announcements were made by the administration to vacate the low-lying areas.

Due to the rise of the water level of the Yamuna, traffic along the old Yamuna bridge was suspended from Sunday night.

The rise in water level yet again sparked concerns about the flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert in India’s commercial capital of Mumbai, after heavy rains lashed parts of the city in the last 24 hours.

The island city’s eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 58.42 mm, 69.15 mm and 70.41 mm, respectively, a civic official said.

In the morning, some parts of Mumbai witnessed light showers or occasional heavy spells, while there was no rain in some areas.

A two-storey dilapidated building collapsed in Gujarat’s Junagadh city on Monday afternoon and four persons feared trapped, officials said.

The building, comprising shops and residential units, collapsed in Kadiawad locality, a couple of days after the city was battered by torrential rains.

Rescue operation was underway by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local fire and police personnel, the officials said. Bulldozers were also engaged to remove the debris and ambulances were kept on standby at the site, they said.

A general view of the flooded low lying areas near the Yamuna River after it overflowed due to monsoon rains, in New Delhi. — AFP

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert for the northern state of Himachal Pradesh and predicted heavy rainfall in the state for three days from July 26 to 28.

“The rains will continue for at least one week. The intensity of rain will reduce on July 24 and 25 but there will be heavy rainfall on July 26, 27 and 28. We have issued an orange alert,” Surender Paul, Head IMD HP said. “The alert will be for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra and Chamba. These districts will be receiving heavy rainfall. The rain will continue but there will not be much rain during the next 48 hours. We have been issuing alerts through disaster management authority,” Paul added.

The IMD is also expecting that old records of rain may break during the present monsoon. The IMD has issued flash flood, fog and landslide advisory.

“We will assess the rain data of 100 years but the 24-hour rain data has broken the old records of rain. By the end of the month, we shall assess the total data. There are possibilities of landslides, flash floods and fog especially in the districts of Shimla and Mandi region on the National Highway,” he added.

Earlier in the day, amid the rain warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the Chamba district, the District Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory for the citizens.

The advisory said, “1. Avoid visiting hilly areas and places prone to landslides and heavy rainfall. 2. Avoid trekking amid inclement weather. 3. In case of lightning strikes, it is safe to stay indoors for a minimum next 30 minutes. 4. Do not visit river areas. 5. Pay attention to the warnings issued by the weather department. 6. Request Gram Panchayat Chieves, private organisations, tourists, and trekkers to spread the word.”