Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan assassination attempt: 3 attackers involved, probe finds

He was injured after shooting happened in Gujranwala near his party's reception camp on November 3

File photo

By ANI Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 8:49 AM

Pakistan's Joint Investigation Team (JIT), investigating the assassination attempt at former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, found that the firing was carried out from three different shooting sites, Dawn reported.

The JIT, formed by the Punjab government, found that Imran Khan was shot by three bullets on the container-mounted-truck during the PTI's Azadi March in Wazirabad.

The head of the JIT team headed by Lahore Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, "The JIT claimed, in its findings, that Imran Khan was hit by three bullets on the container-mounted-truck during the PTI's Azadi March in Wazirabad".

He said that the findings of the JIT were almost complete and a report would be issued soon after receiving some pending reports from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), according to Dawn.

Responding to a question, the official source said the JIT findings confirmed that no injury was reported from the official weapons of the police personnel deployed at the venue of the rally in Wazirabad. The forensic analysis of all the official weapons of the police personnel was carried out by the PFSA. He said the JIT also noticed some mismanagement regarding the security arrangements at the PTI's march in Wazirabad.

Following the initial reports of the security lapse by the police, the Punjab government has formed another high-level inquiry committee, which is separately investigating the matter, the official source said.

Imran Khan was injured after a shooting incident in Gujranwala near the party's reception camp on November 3. The former prime minister was treated at a hospital immediately.

The shooting resulted in the death of one person and seven others being injured.

