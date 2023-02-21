Delhi woman set on fire by live-in partner succumbs to injuries

Giorgia Meloni was seen as hard-right threat, not the pragmatist she has been
A 28-year-old woman died on Monday, days after she was allegedly set afire by her live-in partner following a dispute over drugs in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar, police said.
On February 11, the police received information regarding the admission of a woman with burn injuries in SGM Hospital. When the police reached the hospital, the woman was found unfit to record her statement, they said.
She was later identified as a resident of Balbir Vihar in northwest Delhi and worked as a labourer in a footwear factory.
She was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and then to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment, they said.
Investigations revealed that the victim had left her husband and was living with the accused, identified as Mohit, for the past six years, a senior police officer said.
She had two children — one from her marriage and one with Mohit.
The woman was unfit to record a statement due to her critical condition. On Monday, she died at the hospital and the post-mortem was conducted, the officer said.
On the basis of her family members' statement, a murder case has been registered at Aman Vihar police station, the police said.
It has been alleged in the complaint that the woman got into an argument with Mohit on the night of February 10 after she found him taking drugs at his friend's place, the senior officer said.
The accused allegedly poured 'tarpin oil' over her and set her on fire, the police said.
Mohit has been detained and further investigation is underway, they added.
Giorgia Meloni was seen as hard-right threat, not the pragmatist she has been
They are also told to appear whenever called by IT officials for investigation
The death toll from the catastrophic disaster has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid
"I swear I didn't leave you, my child", the man keeps repeating in the video, as he plants kisses on his sobbing daughter's cheeks
The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
The country lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean
New drug being tested in labs renders male mice infertile within an hour and wears off in less than a day, but is still years away from being available
How to show a heart — the universal symbol of love — has shifted on the internet over the years, driven by new technology