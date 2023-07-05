Court extends interim bail of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Al Qadir Trust case

The PTI's chief also granted bail in Toshakhana case and stopped the anti-graft watchdog from arresting him till July 13

Security officers escort Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 12, 2023. -- Reuters file

By APP Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM

An Accountability Court on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al Qadar Trust case, a scam worth 190 million pounds.

The same court also granted interim bail to the PTI's head in Toshakhana case and stopped the anti-graft watchdog from arresting him.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail cases filed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan in cases initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB, Sardar Muzafar Abbasi prayed the court to dismiss the interim bail of Imran Khan as he had not appeared before the court despite the orders.

The PTI's chief also did not join the investigation, he said, adding that the accused was served notices five times but he appeared only twice.

The NAB official said that the bureau had served four notices to Bushara Bibi but she did not appear against last three while the fourth notice was of this day.

He, however, told the court that no arrest warrants had been issued against Imran Khan's wife so far.

The prosecutor said that some record pertaining to the Al Qadir Trust was also missing, adding that might be the beneficiary of the scam had taken the documents with him.

Imran Khan's lawyer, on the other hand, prayed the court to grant further time for arguments in the case, adding that his client had to appear in other courts as well in same day.

He said that the bureau had first time summoned Imran Khan and his wife simultaneously on same day in Toshakhana case instead of Al Qadir Trust matter.

He said that his clients had answered to every notice of NAB, adding that Bushra Bibi had informed the bureau that she would appear along with her husband.

Khawaja Harris prayed the court to fix the case for July 17. The court, however, extended the interim bail of the two accused in Al Qadir Trust case till July 13.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi also reached the court.

The same court also heard the pre-arrest bail case of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and accepted it against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000 till July 13.