China to send first civilian into space on Tuesday

Man who drove into gates of British PM Rishi Sunak's residence, office held on suspicion of dangerous driving
China will send its first civilian astronaut into space as part of a crewed mission to the Tiangong space station on Tuesday, its Manned Space Agency announced.
The world's second-largest economy has invested billions of dollars into its space programme, trying to catch up with the United States and Russia after years of belatedly matching their milestones.
"Payload expert Gui Haichao is a professor at Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics," China Manned Space Agency Spokesperson Lin Xiqiang told reporters Monday.
Gui will be "mainly responsible for the on-orbit operation of space science experimental payloads", Lin said.
The commander is Jing Haipeng -- on his fourth mission into space, according to state media -- and the third crew member is engineer Zhu Yangzhu.
They are set to take off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Tuesday at 9:31 am (0131 GMT), the Manned Space Agency said.
Gui's university, known as Beihang University in English, said he hailed from an "ordinary family" in western Yunnan province.
He "first felt the attraction of aerospace" listening to the news of China's first man in space, Yang Liwei, on campus radio in 2003, the university said in a post on social media.
Under President Xi Jinping, plans for China's "space dream" have been put into overdrive.
China is planning to build a base on the Moon and the country's National Space Administration said it aims to launch a crewed lunar mission by 2029.
The final module of the T-shaped Tiangong -- whose name means "heavenly palace" -- successfully docked with the core structure last year.
The station carries a number of pieces of cutting-edge science equipment, state news agency Xinhua reported, including "the world's first space-based cold atomic clock system".
Once finished, Tiangong is expected to remain in low Earth orbit at between 400 and 450 kilometres (250 and 280 miles) above the planet for at least 10 years -- realising an ambition to maintain a long-term human presence in space.
It will be constantly crewed by rotating teams of three astronauts, who will conduct scientific experiments and help test new technologies.
While China does not plan to use Tiangong for global cooperation on the scale of the International Space Station, Beijing said it is open to foreign collaboration.
It is not yet clear how extensive that cooperation will be.
China has been effectively excluded from the International Space Station since 2011, when the United States banned Nasa from engaging with the country.
Man who drove into gates of British PM Rishi Sunak's residence, office held on suspicion of dangerous driving
India tops the list with 11 million followed by China with 5.8 million, Russia with 1.9 million, Indonesia with 1.8 million, Turkey with 1.3 million and the United States with 1.1 million
It was the first time a Republican had won the Democratic-leaning county in 20 years, and DeSantis did it by winning 62% of the Hispanic vote
The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
53% increase in civilian deaths in 2022 compared to the year prior, with nearly 17,000 civilian deaths recorded across 12 conflicts: Report
Are carrots good? Is blue light bad? Experts weigh in on nine common beliefs
Relations between India and Britain have soured after the documentary
A default, the first in US history, would trigger devastating consequences for the global economy