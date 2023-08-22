Four children rescued from cable car after 12 hours stranded over Pakistan ravine

It is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday
[Editor's Note: This story has been revised to correct earlier local media reports that suggested four children have been rescued.]
Military commandos in helicopters rescued two children from a cable car dangling 900 feet above a canyon in a remote part of Pakistan from 7am on Tuesday, an emergency service official said. They were were working to save four more children and two adults.
Army commandos could be seen on local TV trying to lower themselves on ropes from the choppers toward the cable car. An expert warned the rescue was incredibly delicate because the wind created by the helicopters’ blades could further weaken cables holding the car aloft.
The cable car became stranded half way across a ravine, about 275 metres above the ground, and was dangling by a single cable after the other snapped, Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official at the site, told Reuters.
The rescue mission has been complicated due to gusty winds in the area and the fact that the helicopters' rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift, he said. It was also getting dark.
"Our situation is precarious, for god's sake do something," Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old on the cable car, told local television channel Geo News over the phone, appealing to authorities to rescue them as soon as possible. He said the children were aged between 10 and 15 and one had fainted due to heat and fear.
The rescue effort has transfixed the country, with Pakistanis crowded around television sets, as local media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter cable close to the small cabin, with those onboard cramped together.
Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, wrote on X that he ordered authorities “to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people.”
“I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” he said on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Villagers frequently use cable cars to get around Pakistan’s mountainous regions. But the cars are often poorly maintained and every year people die or are injured while travelling in them.
Crowds of villagers gathered on the hillside anxiously watching the operation.
Muzaffar Khan, a district administration official in Battagram, said there were seven students and one teacher aboard, updating from the earlier reported six students and two teachers.
In 2017, 10 people were killed when a cable car fell into a ravine hundreds of meters (feet) deep in the popular mountain resort of Murree after its cable broke.
