India: At least 8 dead, dozen rescued after 25 worshippers plunge into stepwell of temple

Television footage showed emergency workers using ropes and ladders to reach those trapped in well

Ambulances arrive at the temple after the roof of an ancient well situated in a temple collapsed during Ram Navmi celebrations in Indore on Thursday. — PTI

By Agencies Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 3:38 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 5:04 PM

At least eight devotees were killed and around a dozen rescued on Thursday after about 25 people fell into a well at a Hindu temple in India, police said. The worshippers plunged into the stepwell — a stair-lined communal water source — after the floor covering it collapsed in the central city of Indore.

"We have recovered eight bodies and rescued nearly a dozen," police official Manish Kapooriya told AFP, adding that rescue efforts were still ongoing. Television footage showed emergency workers using ropes and ladders to reach those trapped in the well in Madhya Pradesh state.

Other videos showed the caved-in floor and mangled steel bars, and policemen using ropes to seal the area. Temples across India were brimming with devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Lord Ram.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to state that he has spoken to chief minister Shivrak Singh Chouhan on the mishap.

"Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," PM Modi said.

Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he has taken cognizance of the incident and termed the incident "unfortunate".

"It's an unfortunate incident. A rescue operation is underway. 10 people were rescued safely while nine are still trapped and will be rescued. Efforts are underway to rescue other people", said the chief minister according to a statement from his office.

Inputs from AFP/ANI