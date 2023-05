Active Covid cases in India decrease to 30,041

A healthcare worker collects sample of an NCC cadet for Covid-19 test on the first day of a 10-day NCC camp at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu on April 27, 2023. Photo: PTI

By PTI Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 2:46 PM Last updated: Sat 6 May 2023, 2:47 PM

India recorded 2,961 Covid infections in a day while active cases dipped to 30,041 from 33,232 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 531,659 with 17 fatalities, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

Following the new cases, the country's Covid infection tally was recorded at 44.9 million (44,967,250).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 44,405,550 and active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry's website, 2.20 billion doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.