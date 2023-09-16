UAE

Abu Dhabi bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing in New Delhi

The flight took off from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city

Photo: AFP
by

Web Desk

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 10:07 PM

Last updated: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 10:15 PM

A plane made an emergency landing at Delhi airport on Saturday after facing technical issues, reported PTI in a tweet citing a source.

The Indigo flight from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was headed towards Abu Dhabi, when it faced a hydraulic system issue.

According to a local media report, the aircraft made the emergency landing on 10.42pm local time (UAE time 9.12pm). There were reportedly 155 passengers on board.

Web Desk

