India: 1.3kg gold paste found stitched into passenger's vest and jeans

The Bahamas-flagged vessel has passengers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States
Customs officials at Cochin International Airport detained a person with over 1.3 kg of gold paste concealed between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by him on Friday.
Customs officials said the person was intercepted at the green channel.
The customs officials further said that during the examination of the said passenger, gold weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered from him.
"During the examination of the said passenger, gold paste layer sandwiched between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by the passenger totally weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered and seized. Further investigations are going on," customs officials further stated.
ALSO READ:
The Bahamas-flagged vessel has passengers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States
In widely shared video, the owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics is seen holding a woman from behind as she hits him with a shopping basket
The tech giant said on Wednesday that the model was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards
Daily Mail reported that his car went down a 70-metre cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
It is believed to have killed over 2,000 people, destroyed houses, and washed away vehicles and entire neighbourhoods
The men, aged between 19 and 20, were remanded after a 20-year-old British tourist told police she was sexually assaulted on September 3
According to the WHO, the Nipah Virus infection is a zoonotic illness, which means that it is transmitted from animals to humans
Passengers alleged that they had to beg for food, told to drink water from bathroom faucets and asked not to start a revolution