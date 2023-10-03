3 injured in shooting incident as hundreds flee shopping mall in Bangkok; attacker arrested

Authorities have agreed that one airline company from each country would operate flights between the two capitals
Three people were wounded in a shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall on Tuesday, the Thai prime minister said, adding that the shooter had been arrested.
Multiple videos circulating on social media showed people running from the Siam Paragon mall, one of the Thai capital's top shopping destinations, which is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike.
Premier Srettha Thavisin told reporters that three people had been wounded in the incident, and that the attacker had been arrested.
"Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing," Srettha told reporters.
The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in recent Thai history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, murdering 24 children and 12 adults.
Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and has a long and violent history of firearm incidents, both small and large.
In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Korat, murdering 29 people and wounding scores more.
ALSO READ:
Authorities have agreed that one airline company from each country would operate flights between the two capitals
It was carrying 83 migrants and 27 crew members
The US Secretary of State says those responsible for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada need to be held accountable
The suspect in the burglary in the Jangpura area of Southeast Delhi was arrested within four days from Chhattisgarh
The number of workers walking off the job during the first-ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers has grown to 25,000
The 25-year-old has already made history, becoming the first female magician to make the show's finals
The fire happened in a predominantly Christian area just outside of the city of Mosul, some 335km northwest of the capital, Baghdad
House Republicans are demanding tougher legislation that would stop the flow of immigrants at the US southern border with Mexico