3 injured in shooting incident as hundreds flee shopping mall in Bangkok; attacker arrested

By AFP Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 2:50 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 3:03 PM

Three people were wounded in a shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall on Tuesday, the Thai prime minister said, adding that the shooter had been arrested.

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed people running from the Siam Paragon mall, one of the Thai capital's top shopping destinations, which is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike.

Premier Srettha Thavisin told reporters that three people had been wounded in the incident, and that the attacker had been arrested.

"Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing," Srettha told reporters.

The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in recent Thai history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, murdering 24 children and 12 adults.

Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and has a long and violent history of firearm incidents, both small and large.

In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Korat, murdering 29 people and wounding scores more.

