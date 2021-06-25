US: Ex-cop Derek Chauvin offers 'condolences' to George Floyd's family
Derek Chauvin's mother says that her son was a good man.
Former police officer Derek Chauvin offered his 'condolences' to the family of George Floyd during his sentencing for murdering the African American man during an arrest last year.
"At this time due to some additional legal matters at hand, I'm not able to give a full formal statement at this time," Chauvin told the Minneapolis court.
"But briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family.
"There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind," he added.
Meanwhile, Chauvin's mother told his sentencing hearing Friday that her son is a "good man."
"I have always believed in your innocence and I will never waver from that," said Carolyn Pawlenty, addressing Chauvin in a Minneapolis court as he awaited his fate.
"No matter where you go, where you are. I will always be there to visit you," she added, urging the judge to show the killer leniency.
