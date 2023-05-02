US: Covid vaccine requirement for international travellers to end on May 11

Frequent western disturbances pepper month with rain as city records average maximum temperature of 35.32 degrees Celsius in April, the lowest since 2015
The White House on Monday announced a May 11 end to vaccine requirements for travellers to the United States and for government employees across the world's biggest economy.
"Today, we are announcing that the administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends," a statement said.
Ukrainian defence ministry's Twitter handle allegedly captioned a picture of smoke rising from a blast after the Hindu deity, drawing strong protests online
Series of wildfires near Alaska's largest city, which recently saw its hottest day on record, have sparked fears a warming climate could soon mean blazes in urban areas
Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that suspect allegedly used in the shootings as officials said 'he could be anywhere now'
During his Hungary visit, he discusses Ukraine situation with Hungarian PM and representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest
The eight tonnes of humanitarian cargo includes surgical material to support the country's hospitals
A bus convoy carries 200 to 300 Americans over 800 kilometres to Port Sudan
Two people carrying weapons attack security guard in boutique