US: Covid vaccine requirement for international travellers to end on May 11

The Covid-19 public health emergency in the US will also end on the same day

The White House on Monday announced a May 11 end to vaccine requirements for travellers to the United States and for government employees across the world's biggest economy.

"Today, we are announcing that the administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends," a statement said.