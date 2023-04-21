Liz Cheney memoir 'Oath and Honor' coming in November

The last eight years were the world's eight hottest on record — reflecting the longer-term warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions
Former Rep. Liz Cheney has a memoir and a “warning” coming out this fall. In “Oath and Honor,” she will write about her estrangement from former president Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the aftermath of the January 6 siege of the US Capitol.
“The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining," Cheney said in a statement released on Tuesday by Little, Brown and Company, which will publish her book on November 14.
“It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans. When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?” Cheney said.
Cheney, daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney, had been a leading Republican voice for years. But she parted with many of her colleagues over Trump's false claims of voting fraud and her position as vice chair of the Congressional committee that looked into the insurrection on January 6, 2021. Cheney has said she wants to ensure that Trump, who has announced his candidacy for 2024, will never be president again.
Once a dominant presence in Wyoming politics, she was defeated in the Republican primary last summer by Harriet Hageman, who had been endorsed by Trump.
The last eight years were the world's eight hottest on record — reflecting the longer-term warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions
People parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality
Active cases in country climb to 63,562
In UAE, the moon sighting committee will convene on April 20 to search the crescent of Shawwal
Parties avert trial in defamation lawsuit with out-of-court settlement after Dominion had demanded $1.6 billion from the popular news channel for alleging its equipment switched votes from Trump to Biden
Congress leader visited a famous ‘sharbat’ vendor and other eateries
In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the World Health Organisation, in the context of much-reduced testing
The seaweed also absorb five million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, according to a study published on Tuesday