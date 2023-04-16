Colombia's FARC dissidents say 'ready' for May peace talks

Vast ash clouds from eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, cover areas extending over 108,000 square kilometres in volcanic ash and debris
An armed dissident group of Colombia's disbanded FARC guerrillas said on Sunday it was "ready" to start peace talks with the government from May 16.
"We are announcing to the world that our delegates to the dialogue table with the Colombian government... are ready for May 16," said the EMC dissident grouping, which rejected a 2016 peace deal that disarmed the FARC.
Speaking at a meeting of EMC leaders, spokeswoman Angela Izquierdo added: "We hope the official installation of the table can be realized."
EMC top leaders have been meeting on a farm in the southern San Vicente del Caguan region since the start of April, including consultations with local communities under EMC control, to plot a strategy for peace negotiations.
They included Ivan Mordisco, who the government erroneously claimed to have killed last year.
Some dissidents rejected the 2016 peace agreement that led to the dissolution of Latin America's most fearsome guerrilla group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), while others later returned to the fold after failing to integrate into civilian life.
Colombia's first-ever leftist President Gustavo Petro, in office since last August, has pursued negotiations with FARC dissidents and other armed groups that have continued a bloody war over drug and illegal mining resources.
Petro came to power with plans to bring "total peace" to a country scarred by decades of violence.
At Petro's initiative, a six-month ceasefire has been in place with FARC dissidents and other armed groups since January 1.
Last week, the government said the peace process with EMC was being "consolidated."
The EMC is estimated to have about 3,000 fighters operating mainly in the Amazon, on the Pacific coast and near the border with Venezuela.
Vast ash clouds from eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, cover areas extending over 108,000 square kilometres in volcanic ash and debris
Country to make it harder to avoid being drafted after thousands of draft-age men denied receiving paper summons and instead fled abroad
Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold
Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday