Biden says 'I get it' on age issue

Conflicting death tolls have been reported, with officials in the east of the divided country giving different estimates, and one saying at least 3,840 dead
Joe Biden, America's oldest ever president, said Monday he understood a focus on his age but that he was running for re-election because Donald Trump wanted to "destroy" US democracy.
The 80-year-old usually avoids the age issue but addressed it during a fundraiser at a Broadway theatre in New York, saying his experience helped him deal with crises like Ukraine and Covid.
"A lot of people seem focused on my age," Biden said. "I get it believe me, I know it more than anyone."
He added: "I'm running because democracy is at stake, because in 2024 democracy is on the ballot once again. And let there be no question: Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy."
The Democrat added that he would not "bow down" to "dictators" and accused Trump -- whose slogan is Make America Great Again (MAGA) -- of doing so to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Opinion polls show American voters have concerns about Biden's age ahead of a likely rematch next year against Trump, whom he beat in 2020.
An influential US columnist, David Ignatius of the Washington Post, caused a stir when he called on Biden last week not to run, saying Biden risked undermining his "greatest achievement" in beating Trump.
Biden, who is attending the UN General Assembly in New York this week, would be 86 at the end of a second term and his Republican opponents relentlessly target the issue.
Trump -- who is 77 and would be the oldest president ever elected if he wins next year -- said in an interview broadcast Sunday that Biden was "not too old" but was "incompetent".
It is estimated that more than 2,900 people died and over 5,500 were injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco on September 8
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated there were 'possibilities' for military cooperation after meeting with Kim
The ISS is one of the few international projects on which the United States and Russia still cooperate closely
Two migrants were hidden inside the sofa while others were hidden among other fixtures including a chest of drawers
France had ordered a halt to sales of the device, released in 2020, after finding that the model emitted more electromagnetic waves than permitted
Sunak asks ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully
The aircraft was carrying a total of 270 passengers and 14 crew members