Soldiers announce cancellation of elections, dissolution of govt institutions in Gabon

Loud sounds of gunfire were heard in the African country's capital, Libreville, according to reporters on the field

Map of Gabon locating the capital Libreville. — Photo by AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 9:00 AM

Twelve Gabonese soldiers appeared on television Wednesday announcing they were cancelling the results of the country's recent election and dissolving "all the institutions of the republic", as AFP journalists heard gunfire in the capital Libreville.

After observing "irresponsible, unpredictable governance resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion that risks leading the country into chaos... we have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime", one of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24, speaking on behalf of the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions".

