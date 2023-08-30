Soldiers announce cancellation of elections, dissolution of govt institutions in Gabon

Priest was buried under layers of ash mixed with black earth, with decorated bowls, seals indicating ancient ritual body paint used for people of elite standing
Twelve Gabonese soldiers appeared on television Wednesday announcing they were cancelling the results of the country's recent election and dissolving "all the institutions of the republic", as AFP journalists heard gunfire in the capital Libreville.
After observing "irresponsible, unpredictable governance resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion that risks leading the country into chaos... we have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime", one of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24, speaking on behalf of the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions".
The Republican says he would like to run the government the way Musk runs the social media company X, formerly known as Twitter
The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10cm beneath the surface
Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the death of the head of the paramilitary group on Sunday
Five Marines had been rescued from the crash site and flown to a hospital in Darwin in a 'serious condition'
Her mother forgot that she left the girl in the vehicle parked outside a South Carolina high school
Putin has ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state
The minibus was heading towards a tourist village in the mountainous region