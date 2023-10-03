At least 18 die after huge fire engulfs illegal refinery in Nigeria

Indian high commission says three protesters threatened its diplomats during visit to a Sikh temple in Glasgow
At least 18 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in southern Nigeria's Rivers state when an illegal oil refinery exploded into flames, a security official said on Tuesday.
"The fire outbreak started at a very late hour... 18 victims were burnt beyond recognition while 25 injured persons were rescued," Olufemi Ayodele, spokesman for the local Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Indian high commission says three protesters threatened its diplomats during visit to a Sikh temple in Glasgow
Authorities have agreed that one airline company from each country would operate flights between the two capitals
It was carrying 83 migrants and 27 crew members
The US Secretary of State says those responsible for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada need to be held accountable
The suspect in the burglary in the Jangpura area of Southeast Delhi was arrested within four days from Chhattisgarh
The number of workers walking off the job during the first-ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers has grown to 25,000
The 25-year-old has already made history, becoming the first female magician to make the show's finals
The fire happened in a predominantly Christian area just outside of the city of Mosul, some 335km northwest of the capital, Baghdad