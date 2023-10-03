At least 18 die after huge fire engulfs illegal refinery in Nigeria

The victims, including a pregnant woman, were burnt beyond recognition, official says

A man stands at the site of an illegal refinery explosion in Emohua, Niger Delta Nigeria, on Tuesday, October 3. — AP

By AFP Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 7:15 PM

At least 18 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in southern Nigeria's Rivers state when an illegal oil refinery exploded into flames, a security official said on Tuesday.

"The fire outbreak started at a very late hour... 18 victims were burnt beyond recognition while 25 injured persons were rescued," Olufemi Ayodele, spokesman for the local Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, said in a statement.

