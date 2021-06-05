About 100 civilians killed in Burkina Faso's deadliest attack since 2015
Attack occurred when armed individuals staged an incursion into northern town of Solhan
Around 100 civilians were killed overnight in the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso since violence erupted in the country in 2015, security and local sources said Saturday.
The attack occurred during the night of Friday to Saturday when "armed individuals staged an incursion" into the northern town of Solhan, a security source said.
"The toll, which is still provisional, is about about 100 dead, men and woman of different ages", the source said.
The government confirmed the attack and the death toll.
Assailants struck around 2:00 am (0200 GMT) against a position of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP), an anti-jihadist civilian defence force which backs the national army, before attacking homes and carrying out "executions," a local source said.
The VDP was set up in December 2019 to help Burkina's poorly-equipped military fight jihadists but it has suffered more than 200 fatalities, according to an AFP tally.
The volunteers are given two weeks' military training, and then work alongside the security forces, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.
"In addition to the heavy human toll, the worst recorded to date, homes and the market were set on fire," another security source said, voicing concern that the "still temporary toll of a hundred dead may increase."
The authorities have declared three days of national mourning, ending Monday night at 11:59 pm.
Sohlan, a small community around 15 kilometres from Sebba, the main city in Yagha province near the border with Mali, has been hit with numerous attacks in recent years.
On May 14, Defence Minister Cheriff Sy and military top brass visited Sebba to assure people that life had returned to normal, following a number of military operations.
The massive attack by came hours after another attack Friday evening on Tadaryat village in the same region, where at least 14 people were killed.
Since 2015 Burkina Faso has struggled to fight back against increasingly frequent and deadly attacks from groups.
-
Africa
About 100 civilians killed in Burkina Faso's...
Attack occurred when armed individuals staged an incursion into... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: China’s Guangzhou city imposes...
About a dozen subway stops throughout the city were also closed. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: 10 million vaccines...
The vaccinations were administered without wasting even a single dose,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Italy sets record for daily Covid vaccinations
600,000 doses of Covid vaccines were administered on Friday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,188 Covid cases, 2,150 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 246,510 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup set to be shifted to UAE, Oman
Oman’s capital Muscat has been added as the fourth venue READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How safe is air travel during Covid pandemic?...
Health experts urge travellers to follow safety measures in airports... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Over 34km of roads to come up in 3...
The project will serve Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South... READ MORE