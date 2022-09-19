UAE weather: Temperatures range between 28°C and 42°C

Conditions may worsen over the day
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The east coast will see low clouds appearing in the morning. There is a chance of rain cloud formation by afternoon.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see a high temperature of 42°C. They will experience lows of 28°C and 29°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day.
Conditions at sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Conditions may worsen over the day
It will be humid by night and Monday morning
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas
Temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Light to moderate wind is expected
Authorities urge motorists to follow safety measures during extreme weather conditions
Convective clouds may form over the eastern parts of the country
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent