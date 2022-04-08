UAE weather: Temperature to touch 42°C on Friday

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times
Weather1 week ago
The mercury is set to rise on Friday as temperatures heat up in the UAE.
The National Center for Meteorology predicts a temperature of up to 42°C in some internal areas, with skies being fair to partly cloudy during the daytime.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during daytime, especially Eastward and Northward.
