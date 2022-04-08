UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Temperature to touch 42°C on Friday

Winds to cause blowing dust

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 6:30 AM

The mercury is set to rise on Friday as temperatures heat up in the UAE.

The National Center for Meteorology predicts a temperature of up to 42°C in some internal areas, with skies being fair to partly cloudy during the daytime.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during daytime, especially Eastward and Northward.

ALSO READ:


More news from Weather