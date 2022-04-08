UAE weather: Temperature to touch 42°C on Friday

Winds to cause blowing dust

By Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 6:30 AM

The mercury is set to rise on Friday as temperatures heat up in the UAE.

The National Center for Meteorology predicts a temperature of up to 42°C in some internal areas, with skies being fair to partly cloudy during the daytime.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during daytime, especially Eastward and Northward.

