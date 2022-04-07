From Iftars to art exhibitions: What's happening this weekend in the UAE

He bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for Divine Tides in the Best New Age Album category
Entertainment2 days ago
Family entertainment
Grab your sunscreen, hats, comfortable shoes, and kids and head to Hollywood-inspired theme park MOTIONGATE Dubai to experience a fun-filled day. Thrilling rides, amazing attractions, brave heroes and scary villains, are among the many attractions at the theme park. This spring break, purchase the limited edition John Wick and Now You See Me branded annual passes, which include an array of benefits like free meals and more, for Dh795. From 11am- 8pm on weekdays, and 11am-9pm on weekends.
Iftar and Suhour at Amaseena
Gather your family and head to Amaseena at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, an al fresco restaurant boasting stunning views of Ain Dubai. Indulge in delectable Iftar and Suhour treats including mandi-cooked lamb, traditional favourites with hand-roasted spices, and more. Iftar available from sunset till 9pm. Dh 249 per person inclusive of Ramadan juices and water. Suhour available from 10pm-1am. Suhour a la carte dishes starting from Dh35.
Project Art
A special edition of Project Art to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan is currently taking place with a spotlight on calligraphy. The interactive art initiative at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is showcasing traditional Arabic calligraphy from Egyptian artist Omar Aborayan. Visitors can also enjoy a live calligraphy experience and Q&A session in the hotel lobby on April 12 and 19 at 9am.
A Desi Iftar
Indian restaurant Mohalla in Dubai Design District is inviting guests to try out their four-course Iftar menu during the holy month of Ramadan. Priced at Dh115 per person, it includes the flavours of Delhi with vibrant spices on their dishes such as keema samosa, savoury chicken tikka wrap, mutton biryani, and syrupy gulab jamun. From 6:30pm onwards.
Iftar at Caya
Sharjah’s newest dining outlet Caya has created a delicious Iftar set menu and dishes for Suhour. Offering a modern take on traditional Mediterranean dishes with a flavourful twist on signature creations, the Iftar at Caya is priced at Dh149 per person, including Ramadan beverages such as vimto, laban, and much more. Additionally, visitors can also enjoy the melodies of live oud music from 11pm till 2am.
Try Padbol
As the temperatures soar, head to EmiratesPadPro, an indoor sporting venue that also has a dedicated space for the little ones who can try out the new sport of Padbol. Located in Al Quoz, the facility is home to 7 courts, a cafe, and a relaxing lounge operating from 7am till midnight. A court for up to 4 people can be booked for Dh200 for a 60-minute game.
Ramadan at Hilton Abu Dhabi
Experience memorable stays, delicious Iftar and Suhour offerings this Ramadan at Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island. Break your fast with traditional Arabic delights including hot and cold Mezze, mixed grills, Chicken Kabsa, Kunafa, and more, served in an alfresco setting. A specially-curated Suhour menu is also on offer featuring nutritious dishes such as Shakshouka, Shish Tawook and more. Iftar priced Dh175 per person, from sunset till 9pm. Suhour priced at Dh155 per person. From 9pm-1am.
Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)
