UAE weather: Temperature to drop to 16°C on Friday; clear skies ahead

Humidity levels will be low, ranging from 20 to 60 per cent

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 6:39 AM Last updated: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 6:40 AM

UAE residents can expect a cool morning, as temperatures dip further on Friday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures will drop to below 20 degrees Celsius in several parts of the emirate.

A low of 16 degrees Celsius will be recorded in the Rezeen region of Abu Dhabi. On the other hand, temperatures will be a crisp 22 degrees Celsius in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Highs in both cities will reach up to 32 degrees Celsius.

Conditions at sea, both onshore and offshore, will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, NCM said on Twitter.

Clear skies are also be expected for the rest of the day, with low levels of humidity ranging from 20 to 60 per cent.