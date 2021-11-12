UAE weather: Temperature to drop to 16°C on Friday; clear skies ahead

Parts of the city may experience light showers on Thursday and Friday
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect a cool morning, as temperatures dip further on Friday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures will drop to below 20 degrees Celsius in several parts of the emirate.
A low of 16 degrees Celsius will be recorded in the Rezeen region of Abu Dhabi. On the other hand, temperatures will be a crisp 22 degrees Celsius in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Highs in both cities will reach up to 32 degrees Celsius.
Conditions at sea, both onshore and offshore, will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, NCM said on Twitter.
Clear skies are also be expected for the rest of the day, with low levels of humidity ranging from 20 to 60 per cent.
Parts of the city may experience light showers on Thursday and Friday
Weather1 week ago
Fog alert issued for morning.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy with temperatures in low 30s
Weather1 week ago
Police warn motorists to adhere to safe driving
Weather1 week ago
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy.
Weather1 week ago
Expect light to moderate winds
Weather1 week ago
NCM predicts light to moderate winds
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds to offer respite
Weather2 weeks ago