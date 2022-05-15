UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for the week

Weather will be humid by morning over coastal areas and fair in general

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 15 May 2022, 12:53 PM

UAE residents can expect a humid and dusty weather with an increase in temperatures during the coming days, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

In the report issued today, the NCM said on Monday the weather will be humid by morning over coastal areas and fair in general with a significant increase in temperatures over some areas.

“There will be light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35kmph,” said forecasters.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the weather will be humid by morning especially over coastal areas with probability of fog or mist formation. These days will be hot and fair in general and dusty at times during daytime over some internal areas.

Residents can also expect light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime especially westward, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 kmph.

From Monday to Wednesday, the sea will be light to moderate becoming rough at times westward by evening in the Arabian gulf and slight in Oman sea.

On Thursday, the sea will be rough in the Arabian gulf and Slight in Oman sea.