UAE weather: Hot day ahead; temperatures to hit 40ºC

March 11 saw the mercury soaring to 42.1°C in Jabal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra Region
Weather1 week ago
The UAE will experience another hot day as temperatures go up to 40ºC, the National Meteorological Centre said.
The day will be hot and fair, cloudy over some areas.
Temperatures will rise up to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi, and 39ºC in Dubai, according to the NCM.
Light to moderate Southwesterly winds becoming moderate Northwesterly fresh winds will blow especially in the afternoon.The winds will blow with a speed of 15-25 km/hr to 40 km/hr.
The day will be quite humid, with levels going as high as 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 80 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually Westward by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
March 11 saw the mercury soaring to 42.1°C in Jabal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra Region
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds will blow, with the speed 10-20 reaching 30km/hr
Weather1 week ago
The mercury will hit 35°C in Dubai
Weather1 week ago
Conditions at sea are expected to be slight to moderate
Weather1 week ago
Winds may pick up during the day, blowing dust
Weather2 weeks ago
Temperatures to gradually increase.
Weather2 weeks ago
The country usually record about 100mm of precipitation annually
Weather2 weeks ago
Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas.
Weather2 weeks ago