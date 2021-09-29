UAE weather: Heavy rain storms lash country in new videos

Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Videos show heavy rains over several eastern parts of the UAE on Wednesday.
The National Centre of Meteorology put several areas on orange alert as convective cloud formations caused flooding wadis and torrential downpours.
The Dubai-Al Ain road was the site of most of the storm.
Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Weather2 weeks ago
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago