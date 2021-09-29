UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Heavy rain storms lash country in new videos

Screenshot
Screenshot

Dubai - Several parts of the country put on orange alert

By Web Report

Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 5:34 PM

Last updated: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 6:11 PM

Videos show heavy rains over several eastern parts of the UAE on Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology put several areas on orange alert as convective cloud formations caused flooding wadis and torrential downpours.

The Dubai-Al Ain road was the site of most of the storm.


More news from Weather