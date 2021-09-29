UAE weather: Heavy rain storms lash country in new videos

Screenshot

Dubai - Several parts of the country put on orange alert

By Web Report Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 5:34 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 6:11 PM

Videos show heavy rains over several eastern parts of the UAE on Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology put several areas on orange alert as convective cloud formations caused flooding wadis and torrential downpours.

The Dubai-Al Ain road was the site of most of the storm.