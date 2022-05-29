UAE weather: Hazy forecast for Sunday

Wave height will reach 6 feet in the Arabian Gulf
The weather in UAE will be fair and hazy on Sunday, according to The National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general and hazy at times during the day.
There will be light to moderate winds freshening at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust over some exposed areas.
The sea will be moderate to rough northward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea.
